Tenille Townes Sang With Brooks & Dunn & Is 'Still Recovering'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Tenille Townes had an eventful night and she can't get over it. The singer joined Brooks & Dunn onstage during their ongoing REBOOT 2022 Tour and took to Twitter to give fans a look at the performance. "Sang with @BrooksAndDunn last night....and I'm still recovering!" she captioned the post. Townes was the special guest at the country duo's stop in Toledo, Ohio on June 24th. Before showing live footage of the performance, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal before taking the stage for the iconic performance.
Sang with @BrooksAndDunn last night….and I’m still recovering! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/3rAmTo9BwV— Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) June 27, 2022
The iconic country duo started their rescheduled 2022 tour in May and have traveled across the nation to bring their "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to longtime fans. During the tour, Brooks & Dunn have been bringing out guests for various tour dates. In addition to Tenille Townes, they've also had all-star guests like Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, and more.
They even had some guests who weren't officially scheduled to perform with them. At their Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on June 18th, they brought up Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance after they spotted her in the audience.
‘I can’t hear shit!! I was back there getting drunk enjoying the show!!’ Miranda joined Brooks and Dunn onstage at Bridgestone last night and it was CHAOS hahahahttps://t.co/iTRiEjl5hZ pic.twitter.com/vjrtbQZE8F— Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 19, 2022