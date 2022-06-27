Tenille Townes Sang With Brooks & Dunn & Is 'Still Recovering'

The iconic country duo started their rescheduled 2022 tour in May and have traveled across the nation to bring their "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to longtime fans. During the tour, Brooks & Dunn have been bringing out guests for various tour dates. In addition to Tenille Townes, they've also had all-star guests like Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, and more.

They even had some guests who weren't officially scheduled to perform with them. At their Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on June 18th, they brought up Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance after they spotted her in the audience.