Tenille Townes Sang With Brooks & Dunn & Is 'Still Recovering'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tenille Townes had an eventful night and she can't get over it. The singer joined Brooks & Dunn onstage during their ongoing REBOOT 2022 Tour and took to Twitter to give fans a look at the performance. "Sang with @BrooksAndDunn last night....and I'm still recovering!" she captioned the post. Townes was the special guest at the country duo's stop in Toledo, Ohio on June 24th. Before showing live footage of the performance, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal before taking the stage for the iconic performance.

The iconic country duo started their rescheduled 2022 tour in May and have traveled across the nation to bring their "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to longtime fans. During the tour, Brooks & Dunn have been bringing out guests for various tour dates. In addition to Tenille Townes, they've also had all-star guests like Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, and more.

They even had some guests who weren't officially scheduled to perform with them. At their Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on June 18th, they brought up Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance after they spotted her in the audience.

Tenille Townes
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.