California Cargo Employee Steals Gold Bars, Buries Them In Backyard

A former cargo handler working for Alliance Ground International out of the Los Angeles International Airport has recently been sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of stealing four gold bars from a foreign shipment of 2,000 en route to New York in 2021. According to KTLA, the gold bars were being shipped from Australia to New York on Singapore Airlines. 39-year-old Marlon Moody was suspected of the crime after an inventory check showed that an entire box of gold bars was missing. Moody was reported to have stolen $224,000 worth of gold from the shipment.

After Moody had stolen the gold, fellow cargo handler Brian Benson picked him up in an Alliance Ground International vehicle. KTLA noted that the two exchanged texts messages in regards to the stolen items, and Moody ended up giving Benson one of the gold bars.

Moody gave another gold bar to a family member whom he told to trade the bar in, and then buried the remaining two bars in his backyard. It did not take long for the FBI to find and return all four of the stolen gold bars. In addition to a one year sentence, Moody will also have to pay a $7,500 fine.