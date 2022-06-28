"I wanted to cancel my release for this week because s**t is not being executed how its supposed to," Cardi B said. "I haven't dropped a single, for like what, almost a year and three months. I feel like my last single was like last February... but then I'm like 'you know what, it's too drastic.'



"I will be dropping the song and I will be dropping the cover art," she continued. "But I will not be releasing a music video with this song... I just don't like doing too much this time around because I'm just so exhausted with everybody. I'm so tired of people not doing their job correctly. I'm tired of people just doing things their way. I'm just over it."



Cardi B's last major single "Up" dropped last February. Earlier this year, she confirmed "Up" will appear on her follow-up to her debut LP Invasion Of Privacy. Her sophomore effort has been in the works the past three years, but apparently she experienced some technical difficulties while making the project which further delayed the project. During another conversation on Twitter Spaces, Bardi explained that the LP's next single "Hot S**t" is older than "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and asserted that it's "everyone's favorite."



“I have this record already for almost three years," Cardi said. "I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite.”

