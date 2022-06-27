Cardi B Finally Gives Fans A Release Date For Her Upcoming Song

"My new single “Hot S**t” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨," Cardi wrote in her caption. "Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘"



Prior to the surprise offering(s) she aims to provide this week, Cardi spent the past few months trying to feed her fans some new material before she drops her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy. Since the beginning of the year, the mother of two has collaborated with Summer Walker and SZA for the extended remix of "No Love." She also hopped on the remix to Kay Flock's "Shake It" back in April.



As fans continue to crave new music, Cardi B recently felt the need to explain why it's been so long since she's delivered her long-awaited album. Last month, the Grammy award-winning rapper admitted that she experienced some "technical difficulties" while recording her new album.



“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us,’” Cardi B said. “So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out. Clearly I can't talk about it now but when things come out, that’s when I’ma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to you, Okay? Okay.”



It seems like she's got it all figured out now. Look out for "Hot S**t" dropping this Friday.