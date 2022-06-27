Cardi B Finally Gives Fans A Release Date For Her Upcoming Song
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2022
Cardi B has signaled that she's finally ready to release her new single. After spending months providing updates on her upcoming album, the Bronx rapper plans to offer up her next solo record later this week.
In the midst of all the action at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, Cardi B took to social media to preview a snippet of her new song "Hot S**t." In her recent post, Bardi includes a clip from the Tay Keith-produced song's official music video. The video shows her at the tippy-top of a skyscraper in New York City before it reveals the song's release date.
"My new single “Hot S**t” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨," Cardi wrote in her caption. "Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘"
Prior to the surprise offering(s) she aims to provide this week, Cardi spent the past few months trying to feed her fans some new material before she drops her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy. Since the beginning of the year, the mother of two has collaborated with Summer Walker and SZA for the extended remix of "No Love." She also hopped on the remix to Kay Flock's "Shake It" back in April.
As fans continue to crave new music, Cardi B recently felt the need to explain why it's been so long since she's delivered her long-awaited album. Last month, the Grammy award-winning rapper admitted that she experienced some "technical difficulties" while recording her new album.
“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us,’” Cardi B said. “So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out. Clearly I can't talk about it now but when things come out, that’s when I’ma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to you, Okay? Okay.”
It seems like she's got it all figured out now. Look out for "Hot S**t" dropping this Friday.