Watch Machine Gun Kelly Casually Get A Tattoo During Tour Rehearsals

Rehearsing for tour can be hard work but Machine Gun Kelly took it a step further, adding a new level of the blood, sweat and tears that go into touring by getting a tattoo while singing.

On Wednesday (June 1), MGK shared a behind-the-scenes video of rehearsals for his tour on his Instagram, but it was what he was doing in the video that grabbed fans' attention. As he sings along to a backing track and lights flash on stage, the camera moves over to where a tattoo artist is casually inking a design onto his upper thigh.

"multi tasking 💉🩸👼🏼 rehearsals are fun nowadays," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the video below.