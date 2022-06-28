Mysterious Lights Spotted Over San Diego

If you thought you saw some strange lights high in the sky over San Diego, you're not alone. Several people around the city reported seeing the mysterious sight on Monday (June 27) night, and were left with more questions than answers as to what the lights could possibly be. Now, the San Diego Police Department is weighing in on the mystery.

According to CBS 8, the floating orange lights were spotted around 10 p.m. Monday up and down the coast from Chula Vista to Encinitas. Some viewers even reported seeing the lights in Tijuana. The lights appeared in the sky in various patterns, sometimes showing up as just a couple of lights while other times there were as many as half a dozen.

Twitter user @gabegunlock caught the lights on film and posted the footage to the social media platform, narrating what he was seeing hovering in the sky, even pointing out how a plane was flying over the city while the lights remained stationary.

Check out the video below.