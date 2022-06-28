This Is The Best Cruise From Los Angeles

Summer is officially here, and what better season to embark on an ocean adventure to an exciting new location?

According to a ranked list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the most popular cruise that sails from Los Angeles is the Seabourn Odyssey. Seabourn Odyssey is known for its luxurious accommodations and and designer rooms. The food, spa, and views are all one-of-a-kind. U.S News & World Report mentioned that the ship sails to a number of locations including Asia, the Caribbean, and Alaska.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the Seabourn Oddyssey:

"The 458-passenger Seabourn Odyssey began sailing in June 2009 and – like its sister ships – is an all-suite vessel. Travelers can enjoy complimentary Champagne upon arrival, fresh fruit daily and 24-hour room service, plus everyone has access to a personal suite stewardess for additional requests. Each cabin is equipped with a separate living area and bedroom, a stocked bar, a flat-screen television, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a tub, shower and dual sinks. The four dining options aboard the Seabourn Odyssey range from casual poolside fare, such as pizzas and salads, to The Grill by Thomas Keller, which serves upscale meals and tasty libations."

For more information regarding the best cruises out of Los Angeles, visit HERE.