This Is The Best Hotel In Los Angeles

Wether you are planning a trip to the City of Angels, or searching for the perfect staycation location; look no further than the best hotel in the entire city.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best hotel in all of Los Angeles is the The Peninsula Beverly Hills. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located minutes from Rodeo Drive, making it convenient for guests to shop while they stay. The hotel offers detailed accommodations that make each and every guest feel special. They have even been known to embroider select guests' initials on their pillowcases before they arrive.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about The Peninsula Beverly Hills:

"Exceptional hospitality helped carry this swank 195-room hotel to the top. "Service sets it apart from all other hotels in the area," one devotee wrote. "Staff is so accommodating, friendly, and anticipatory." Another concurred, noting, "We wouldn't stay anywhere else when we visit L.A.! The service is second to none. What other hotel embroiders your initials on the pillowcases even if it's been a year since you last stayed there?" A third reader noted that she keeps in touch with the staff between visits and gave first-name shoutouts to seven team members. The elegant rooms also garnered several compliments ("​​large and fabulously decorated," as one person put it)."

