Travis Barker Wanted To Marry Kourtney Kardashian 'Once A Month' For A Year

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian famously got married three separate times, but it turns out, the drummer wanted to have even more weddings. During the finale of the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed Travis's ambitious wedding idea while they rode in a car with Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year," Kourtney said per People. "Oh wow. Like for real?" replied Jenner. That's when Travis jumped in, explaining, "For real. Like, we should just have a celebration of weddings."