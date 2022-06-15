The Kardashians Post Adorable Family Photos For North West's 9th Birthday

North West is celebrating her 9th birthday and The Kardashians are going all out on Instagram to celebrate her special day. While North had her extravagant Kurmoi-themed birthday party over the weekend, Wednesday, June 15th is her actual date of birth.

To celebrate, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posted some adorable family photos on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kim wrote while posting a series of photos of them together throughout the years. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me."