The Kardashians Post Adorable Family Photos For North West's 9th Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

North West is celebrating her 9th birthday and The Kardashians are going all out on Instagram to celebrate her special day. While North had her extravagant Kurmoi-themed birthday party over the weekend, Wednesday, June 15th is her actual date of birth.

To celebrate, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner posted some adorable family photos on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kim wrote while posting a series of photos of them together throughout the years. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me."

Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share some of her own photos including several snaps from Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant Portifino, Italy wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She also posted some major throwback photos from when North was barely tall enough to reach her grandmother's hip. She also posted the following sweet tribute to her granddaughter: "Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can’t believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire! You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!! You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie and I love you more than words can describe!!!!"

