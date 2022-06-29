See Just How Irresponsible Arizona Drivers Are

Most Americans rely on driving to get around. But traffic fatalities are increasing across the country due to drivers failing to take driving safety seriously.

Smart Asset conducted a study to determine the country's most irresponsible drivers. The website states, "To find out which states have the most irresponsible drivers, we considered four metrics: percentage of drivers who are insured, number of driving under the influence arrests per 1,000 drivers, number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven and how often residents Google terms like 'traffic ticket' or 'speeding ticket.'"

According to Smart Asset, Arizona has some of the country's most irresponsible drivers. The state came in at number nine on the list. The website explains:

"For every 100 million vehicle miles driven in Arizona, there are 1.60 fatalities (ninth-most). Meanwhile, the state also has the 11th-most Google searches for 'traffic ticket' or 'speeding ticket' relative to searches for 'gasoline.'"

