Benny Andersson Responds To Dave Grohl's ABBA Shirt With Foo Fighters Cover

Last weekend, Dave Grohl surprised fans by making his first public appearance onstage since Taylor Hawkins' death during Paul McCartney's Glastonbury set. He helped Macca perform The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and Wings' "Band on the Run," and though there was no overt tribute to Hawkins, Grohl honored his late bandmate in a subtle way: He drew a big "T" on his right hand, which he held up triumphantly after the set was over, and wore an ABBA shirt (Hawkins loved ABBA).

Now, ABBA's Benny Andersson is returning the favor. He shared a brief video of himself playing Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" on the piano. At the end of his rendition, he opened his overshirt to reveal that he was wearing a Foo Fighters t-shirt. The only question now is when do we get an ABBA/Foo Fighters collab?

Watch Andersson's cover below.