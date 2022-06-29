Katy Perry & Megan Thee Stallion Want To Collab After Sweet Interaction

A Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration may be on the way after the two artists had a sweet interaction via Twitter on June 28th. It all started when a Katy fan account reposted a screen recording of Megan singing Perry's 2008 song "Thinking Of You," during a recent Instagram Live.

In the video, Megan passionately corrects someone on the name of the song. "No, this is 'Thinking Of You' b----!" She then looks directly into the phone's camera and says, "Y'all better motherf---ing respect Katy Perry b----!" When the chorus of the song hits, Megan grabs a nearby hairspray bottle and belts along. After it was posted to Twitter with the caption, "Megan gets it," and went viral, Katy Perry saw the video and responded. "omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat," she wrote, tagging Megan and adding a kissy face emoji.