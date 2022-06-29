Katy Perry & Megan Thee Stallion Want To Collab After Sweet Interaction
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2022
A Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration may be on the way after the two artists had a sweet interaction via Twitter on June 28th. It all started when a Katy fan account reposted a screen recording of Megan singing Perry's 2008 song "Thinking Of You," during a recent Instagram Live.
In the video, Megan passionately corrects someone on the name of the song. "No, this is 'Thinking Of You' b----!" She then looks directly into the phone's camera and says, "Y'all better motherf---ing respect Katy Perry b----!" When the chorus of the song hits, Megan grabs a nearby hairspray bottle and belts along. After it was posted to Twitter with the caption, "Megan gets it," and went viral, Katy Perry saw the video and responded. "omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat," she wrote, tagging Megan and adding a kissy face emoji.
omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat @theestallion 😘 https://t.co/rJR8GqLLF6— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 29, 2022
Meg responded shortly after with a sweet message, "Omg yes hot girl Katy!" She also suggested, "Let's do a song." Fans took to the comments to gush over the interaction. "It would be a hit," one fan wrote. Another account suggested, "Dark Horse part 2," which was received enthusiastically by other fans. "Wait!! This is what we need" one fan responded to the comment, which received over 1,000 likes.
While Meg may be known for rap hits like "Thot S---," "Body," and "Savage," she's definitely no stranger to hopping on pop tracks. Most recently, Meg teamed up with Dua Lipa for their song "Sweetest Pie." She's also worked with K-pop sensations BTS for a verse on their smash hit, "Butter." In turn, Katy Perry has also tapped several rappers for some of her biggest hits, including Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.
Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/umieLGpPEQ— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2022