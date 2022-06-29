Lawyer For Nipsey Hussle's Murder Suspect Details Gruesome Attack In Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
June 29, 2022
Eric Holder, Jr., the man who's been charged with the murder of Nipsey Hussle, will resume his trial after he was severely beaten by a couple of inmates.
According to an update Rolling Stone report Nancy Dillon posted on Tuesday night, June 28, Holder Jr.'s lawyer Aaron Jansen confirmed that his client was involved in a fight with two inmates. The attackers clearly got some decent punches in because his eyes and face were swollen. The two inmates also used a razor to slit the back of Holder Jr.'s head. He had to miss his scheduled hearing on Tuesday to treat his injuries, which required at least three staples.
UPDATE: Nipsey Hussle murder suspect Eric Holder Jr.'s injuries confirmed by lawyer:— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) June 29, 2022
"(He) was attacked by 2 inmates & beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples," Aaron Jansen tells @RollingStone. Eye/face swollen. Trial resumes tomorrow.
It's still not clear exactly when Holder Jr. was attacked but it had to be between the time he left the courtroom on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the start of his hearing the following morning. After the trial was delayed yesterday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke ended up excusing the court for the day.
“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” Judge Jacke said.
Jurors are expected to return to court to hear testimony from the medical examiner who plans to testify that Nipsey Hussle died from 10 gunshot wounds to the head and torso. One bullet in particular also severed the rapper's spine. Holder Jr. previously pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He could face life in prison if he's convicted.