Lawyer For Nipsey Hussle's Murder Suspect Details Gruesome Attack In Jail

It's still not clear exactly when Holder Jr. was attacked but it had to be between the time he left the courtroom on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the start of his hearing the following morning. After the trial was delayed yesterday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke ended up excusing the court for the day.



“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” Judge Jacke said.



Jurors are expected to return to court to hear testimony from the medical examiner who plans to testify that Nipsey Hussle died from 10 gunshot wounds to the head and torso. One bullet in particular also severed the rapper's spine. Holder Jr. previously pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He could face life in prison if he's convicted.