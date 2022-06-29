See Just How Irresponsible Texas Drivers Are

By Ginny Reese

June 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Most Americans rely on driving to get around. But traffic fatalities are increasing across the country due to drivers failing to take driving safety seriously.

Smart Asset conducted a study to determine the country's most irresponsible drivers. The website states, "To find out which states have the most irresponsible drivers, we considered four metrics: percentage of drivers who are insured, number of driving under the influence arrests per 1,000 drivers, number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven and how often residents Google terms like 'traffic ticket' or 'speeding ticket.'"

According to Smart Asset, Texas actually has some of the country's most responsible drivers. The state came in at number 32 on the list. For every 100 million miles driven, Texas sees about 1.49 fatalities. There are about 3.35 DUIs per 1,00 drivers in the state, and 8.3% of drivers are uninsured.

The top ten states with the most responsible drivers are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Pennsylvania
  3. Connecticut
  4. New Hampshire
  5. New Jersey
  6. Nebraska
  7. Delaware
  8. New York
  9. Maine
  10. Utah

Click here to check out the full study.

