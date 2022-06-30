June 30 In Hip-Hop History: JAY-Z Drops His '4:44' Album

The idea for the album came to JAY-Z one night in 2016 when he woke up at 4:44 a.m. and began recording verses while using his wife's microphone. He began to record the album following the massive success of Beyonce's Lemonade album, in which she airs out the drama that occurred within their marriage. 4:44 gave Hov the opportunity to tell his side of the story, relinquish his ego, and reflect on the things that matter to him the most like his family and his businesses.



JAY-Z first hyped up his fans about the upcoming LP by putting up posters and billboards that featured the album's title. As if that wasn't enough, he leaned on the NBA Finals once again to debut a minute-long teaser starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danny Glover, which were glimpses of the music videos for "Adnis" and "MaNyfaCedGod." The end of the commercial confirmed that the album would be released exclusively to Sprint customers and subscribers of Hov's streaming service on June 30, 2017.

