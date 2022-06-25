Britney Spears' Mom Speaks Out Again After Not Being Invited To Wedding

By Dani Medina

June 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married, several people were left off the guest list. Among the uninvited was Britney's mom, Lynne Spears.

Despite not being invited, Lynne took to her daughter's Instagram comment section to wish the newlyweds well. "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" she said.

Now, Lynne has recently made another comment about the "Till the World Ends" singer's post-wedding life. A Page Six photographer asked Lynne outside of Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (June 23) how she was feeling after not getting an invite to her daughter's wedding.

"I just want her to be happy," she said.

Britney severed ties with most of her family members at the end of her conservatorship, according to Page Six. The Toxic singer said in a now-deleted Instagram post that while her father started the conservatorship almost 14 years ago, it was her mother who gave hm the idea.

"She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and (business manage) Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f--k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did,' Britney said.

Britney Spears
