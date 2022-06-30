This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Missouri

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend. Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the state that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow, the best firework show in all of Missouri can be found in Jefferson City. The show is the largest of its kind throughout central Missouri, and is surrounded by live music and carnival rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the state:

"Dress in patriotic duds and head to the state capitol for Jefferson City's annual 4th of July celebration. Starting on July 2, the downtown district comes alive with carnival rides, a parade, concerts and more festive fun! The grand finale is the largest fireworks display in central Missouri."

