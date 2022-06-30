Travis Barker's Daughters Speak Out Amid His Hospitalization

Travis Barker's daughters are speaking out amid his recent hospitalization. The rocker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya are thanking fans for their continued support and prayers as Barker battles a bout of pancreatitis.

Alabama, who previously asked her TikTok followers for prayers in a since-deleted post, shared a new message of thanks in an Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 29) night.

"Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you," she wrote, sharing a photo of her hand next to her dad's.

Atiana also took to her Instagram Story to thank supporters for their "outpouring of love" as her stepfather battles the condition. The model is the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler, who Barker was married to from 2004 to 2008, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

TMZ reported that the blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on Tuesday (June 28) after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took him to West Hills Hospital, near their home earlier that morning as he was experiencing a concerning, intense pain in his abdomen. The rocker was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment.

Sources close to the family later confirmed to the outlet that he was hospitalized for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that can cause intense stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, that doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.