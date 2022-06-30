Watch Alanis Morissette Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins During London Show

Before Taylor Hawkins was playing with the Foo Fighters, he was a touring member of Alanis Morissette's band. During a recent show in London, the singer-songwriter paid tribute to the late drummer, who died unexpectedly in March, by dedicating her Jagged Little Pill hit "Ironic" to him. As she performed the song, footage of Hawkins during his time in her band played on the big screens behind her. At the song's end, the screen read “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins.”

Hawkins played in Morissette's band during the Jagged Little Pill tour, which ran from 1995-97. As fate would have it, Foo Fighters were the opening act during that trek, and Hawkins ended up joining the Foos in March 1997.

Watch Morissette's dedication above.

Morissette will be part of a special tribute to Hawkins that is set to go down September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Kiss’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Struts singer Luke Spiller, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

Another tribute is happening in London on September 3. See who's playing that one here.