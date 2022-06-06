Cardi B Responds To Fan's Criticism Following New Album Update
By Tony M. Centeno
June 6, 2022
Cardi B’s latest album update apparently received some unfavorable criticism so naturally the Bronx rapper felt compelled to address the mess.
On Saturday, June 4, Cardi B hopped on Centerfold — her new digital platform with Playboy — to talk about her upcoming album. During her live conversation, the rapper confirmed that her two previously released singles “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” will appear on the LP. After the session, one Twitter user in particular denounced Cardi’s plan for her year-old, successful songs. After posting and deleting his thoughts, Bardi decided to address the issue in a pair of tweets.
“Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander,” she snapped. “Why haven’t you said nothing about other artists who recently put songs b4 the pandemic on their album or people that have to put other people songs on their s**t ..Imagine my biggest song not being on a album.”
“One more thing my first album I did not had CDs,Merch or bundles just straight fire,” she added. “….and I had a amazing debut and gave a song that became DIAMOND from it ….F**k you talking about …wash your tongue correctly b4 you talk about who needs streams in this b***h !”
Her latest rant sparked by a fan comes two months after she defended her decision not to attend the 2022 Grammys. After the Grammys concluded, Bardi hopped on Instagram Live to address the fans who criticized her for skipping the awards show and provided a quick album update. Once she signed off, she stayed off of social media for a few weeks.
I'm going far away and f***ing finish the motherf***ing album. I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf***ers attack me to do some s**t and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf***ing much. And that's why I'm f***ing mad."
Cardi B has been teasing her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy for some time. Hopefully, fans will try to remain patient as she works to complete her sophomore LP.