Cardi B Responds To Fan's Criticism Following New Album Update

“Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander,” she snapped. “Why haven’t you said nothing about other artists who recently put songs b4 the pandemic on their album or people that have to put other people songs on their s**t ..Imagine my biggest song not being on a album.”



“One more thing my first album I did not had CDs,Merch or bundles just straight fire,” she added. “….and I had a amazing debut and gave a song that became DIAMOND from it ….F**k you talking about …wash your tongue correctly b4 you talk about who needs streams in this b***h !”



Her latest rant sparked by a fan comes two months after she defended her decision not to attend the 2022 Grammys. After the Grammys concluded, Bardi hopped on Instagram Live to address the fans who criticized her for skipping the awards show and provided a quick album update. Once she signed off, she stayed off of social media for a few weeks.



I'm going far away and f***ing finish the motherf***ing album. I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf***ers attack me to do some s**t and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf***ing much. And that's why I'm f***ing mad."



Cardi B has been teasing her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy for some time. Hopefully, fans will try to remain patient as she works to complete her sophomore LP.

