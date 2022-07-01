Georgia Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby On Side Of Road

A police officer in Atlanta now has the ability to add "midwife" to his resume after this unique training experience. According to WSB-TV, a veteran Atlanta Police Department Lieutenant was patrolling the city when he came across a pregnant woman in labor who was rushing to the hospital with her husband.

The lieutenant, along with multiple supervisors, immediately came to the rescue of the hurried couple. In true police fashion, the officers used theirs lights and sirens to help the couple weave through traffic quickly so that they could get safely to the hospital to deliver the baby, but; things did not go as planned. The couple suddenly pulled over to the side of the road with the realization that they would not make it to the hospital. The baby was going to have to be delivered in the car on the side of the road.

The police lieutenant pulled over with the couple and hopped out of the car to help them deliver the baby. Police were able to capture footage of the officer jumping out of his car to assist. In the footage, viewers can hear the baby crying as the lieutenant says, “You’ve got a baby boy! Congratulations!”

WSB-TV mentioned that the baby and his mother are both doing well.