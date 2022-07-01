Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Destination Revealed

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns at the top of his trade destination wish list, followed by the Miami Heat, after requesting a trade on Thursday (June 30), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports.

"Phoenix is the place he wants to go, I feel reasonably confident of that," said Brian Windhorst on his podcast via RealGM.com. "I think Miami is second. What I'm not confident over is that Phoenix is going to be able to give Brooklyn what they want. And I'm also not confident in what Brooklyn is going to prioritize."

Co-host Tim Bontemps added that he believes the Suns will ultimately land Durant, who requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday (June 30).

"If you look at these trade, there's a nexus point between what the player wants and the team wants," said Bontemps. "Kevin Durant would like to play for the Suns. We can all agree on that. The Phoenix Suns also have a lot of stuff the Brooklyn Nets would want. They're not going to get Devin Booker in this trade, but they've got Mikal Bridges, they've got Deandre Ayton they can put in a sign-and-trade, and they have Cam Johnson."

Phoenix also has control of all of its draft picks, which could be packaged in a deal for the former NBA Finals and regular season MVP.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Nets general manager Sean Marks is currently working with him and Durant on finding a trade for the former NBA regular season and Finals MVP.