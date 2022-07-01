This Is The Most Iconic California Food

If you grew up in California, chances are that you have eaten your fair share of the most "iconic" food that the state has to offer. For a food to be known as the most iconic food in the entire state, it must be very special to those who live there. To exist with this prestigious title, the dish must be known around each city and must be enjoyed by the general population. The food either originated in the state and is now popular everywhere, or it is a very niche food specific to the region.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the most iconic food in all of California is the In-N-Out Double Double. How could you go wrong with double everything on a burger from the most popular fast food chain in the whole state?

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about this iconic California food:

"California is known for many food trends (avocado and bean sprout toast, anyone?) but there’s one place locals and out-of-towners head for on a regular basis—In-N-Out Burgers. After all, celebs who’ve just won an Academy Award are known to go to the restaurant still in their tuxes and gowns to order a Double-Double, a burger with double patties and double cheese, and eat with their Oscars on the table."

