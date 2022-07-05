Is Texas A Good Summer Road Trip Destination? See The Rankings

What do you have on your to-do list this summer? Let's hope you've added a summer road trip to that list.

WalletHub ranked the best (and worst) states for road trip destinations this summer. Here's what they said about the list and how they did it:

"Deciding to take a trip is the easy part, though. Picking a destination and affording everything you want to pack into your itinerary is harder. Gas prices might be one thing to worry about, for example. They’ve been growing this year, with the national average at over $4 per gallon now. On top of that, you’ll need to consider accommodations, activities and dining. All of these certainly contribute to the more than $751 billion we spend on leisure travel each year.

"With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs."

The best summer road trip destination is New York, WalletHub found. Texas chimes in at No. 3 on the list.

Here's a look at the top 10 best road trip destinations for summer:

New York Minnesota Texas Louisiana Maine Ohio North Carolina Idaho Florida Wyoming

To view the full report, click here.