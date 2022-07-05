R. Kelly Taken Off Suicide Watch After Filing Lawsuit

The legal battle commenced after the detention center placed Kelly under suicide watch even after he said he wasn't even thinking of killing himself. In his lawsuit he filed against MDC Brooklyn and Tellez, Kelly said that he was placed in a solo cell with no bed rails, no showers, no shaving and no toilet paper. He also said he was forced to eat meals with his hands and was isolated from loved ones. He claimed that he was "subjected to cruel and unusual punishment," which he believes is a violation of his 8th amendment rights.



R. Kelly was placed on suicide watch shortly after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison stemming from his sex trafficking conviction. He still faces more charges in two other states, Illinois and Minnesota. He faces 11 felony sexual assault and various abuse charges in Illinois and charges of sexual misconduct involving a teen in Minnesota.