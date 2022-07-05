These Texas Hotels With Lazy Rivers Should Be Added To Your Summer Plans

A hotel with a pool is great, but a hotel with a lazy river is even better.

The Points Guy compiled a list of the best hotels with lazy rivers in the U.S. — and three Texas resorts made the list. Here's what The Points Guy said about its list:

"Rather than a launchpad for pursuits beyond the lobby doors, some hotels serve as a literal jumping-off point into a long, meandering lazy river where you can float until your fingers and toes prune (or until the lifeguard tells you it’s time to get out). There are hotels with lazy rivers on the West Coast, the East Coast and everywhere in between. TPG found the best of the best to make sure your next vacation is a splash."

Here's a look at the three Texas hotels named on the list:

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa — Lost Pines

"The resort spans 405 acres of pristine countryside and, yes, there are plenty of pine trees among the foliage. Crooked River Waterpark is where you will find the resort’s 1,000-foot-long lazy river, which winds around waterfalls and shady trees and connects to many other features of the water park. From the lazy river, you can access a zero-entry pool with a sandy beach, an adults-only pool, a float-up bar, shaded seating areas and a waterslide."

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa — San Antonio

"The resort is home to a 5-acre water park with a lazy river designed to mimic an authentic river tubing experience. The 950-foot-long Ramblin’ River is lined on both sides by shady trees and the bottom is painted black so it looks more like a river than a pool."

Marriott Marquis Houston – Houston

"The Marriott Marquis Houston is located smack-dab in the middle of downtown Houston and bills itself as an “urban resort experience.” The hotel’s 530-foot-long lazy river may not be as large as what you’d find at more expansive resorts, but it’s certainly the only one that allows you to float across the entire state of Texas in under 30 minutes. You may not notice it while floating along, but from above you can see that the hotel’s sixth-floor rooftop lazy river is shaped like the Lone Star State."

You can read The Points Guy's full report here.