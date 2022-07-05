Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Sunny Holiday After Health Scare

Travis Barker is keeping his family close following his life-threatening health scare that landed him in the hospital.

The rocker was seen enjoying the Fourth of July holiday with his family, spending some quality time with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and two of her children, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign. According to Page Six, the group hopped into a vintage orange pickup truck and drove to the beach. See the photos here.

Both the blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder shared photos from their family beach trip, each posting some sunny pics on their Instagram Stories. Kardashian also shared a video from their drive, which appeared to show Barker driving the truck as they all enjoyed a ride under the clear blue sky while Bruno Mars' "Grenade" played in the background. The couple each shared a snap of the sandy beach, while Kardashian added a peaceful clip of waves crashing against the rocky shoreline.

In addition to the beach pics, Barker also shared the sweet surprise he received from mother-in-law Kris Jenner. Following his recent hospitalization, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and her boyfriend Corey Gamble sent the rocker a large bouquet of orange flowers and a note that read, "Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xo."

On June 28, Barker was rushed to the hospital after experiencing "excruciating pain" that turned out to be a "life threatening" case of pancreatitis brought on by a routine endoscopy the day before. On Saturday (July 2), he issued a statement on his Instagram Stories explaining what happened, adding that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment" he is "currently much better."