Travis Scott Stops His Show In New York To Ensure Safety Of Fans

"We need y'all to get down! We need y'all to get down," he ordered as security made their way to them.



Scott had taken the stage at 8 p.m. and served as the DJ before he got up on stage to perform with Chase B. By that time, the concert was already crammed with people. He performed "Antidote" before he realized the amount of fans who had been dangling from the truss. After they were demanded to get down, the tightly-packed crowd made it difficult for the fans to climb down safely. Nonetheless, Scott didn't begin his set again until security guards opened up some space for everyone to make it down safely.



His reaction was a stark difference from his pre-Astroworld performances, in which he'd regularly encourage fans to rage to their heart's content. Clearly, the tragic events that happened at his Astroworld festival last year has made an impact on how he'll rule the stage going forward. Travis Scott has performed at private events and twice at E11even in Miami since then, but he hasn't had to step in to ensure a fan's safety until now. He was supposed to make his grand return to the festival stage at Day N Vegas, but the festival was cancelled just last week.



Watch Travis Scott stop the show in Coney Island to help his fans here.