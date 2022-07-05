Watch: Fetty Wap Slaps Fan Following Performance In Iowa

That's when Fetty pushed the bottle away from him and slapped the fan hard enough to make her hat fly off her head. A security guard also got in the way to help avert any other conflicts. So far, the New Jersey native hasn't addressed the situation further.



Fetty Wap has been trying to stay off the radar since he was arrested last year during Rolling Loud New York on federal drug charges. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances after they considered him “a kilogram-level re-distributor for the trafficking organization.”



Fetty Wap is currently being tracked by a GPS ankle monitor and must submit to random drug tests. He is awaiting trial and could face life in prison if he's convicted. As of this report, his latest incident has not interfered with his ongoing case.



See another angle of the incident below.