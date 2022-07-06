5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation is a high priority, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 47 key metrics that speak to the benefits of recreational activities."

According to the list, Arizona has five cities in the top 25 cities for recreation. Scottsdale came in at number 5 on the list, placing the highest of the cities in the Grand Canyon State.

Here are all of the Arizona cities that made the list:

Scottsdale- 5

Tucson- 12

Phoenix- 14

Chandler- 19

Glendale- 22

Here are the top 10 cities for recreation:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Cincinnati, OH Tampa, FL Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Honolulu, HI New Orleans, LA

Click here to check out the full list.