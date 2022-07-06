$6 For Gas In Texas? Here's When You Can Expect To Pay More At The Pump

By Dani Medina

July 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prices at the pump are already high, but there might not be relief in sight any time soon.

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, where he's also a professor of energy economics, told WFAA about the factors contributing to high gas prices. Hirs predicted "that we're going to see $6 gas by Labor Day."

Hirs cites the war in Ukraine and its disruption on the supply chain as well as the Joe Biden's administration's attempt to reset relations with Saudi Arabia.

Gas is averaging $4.779 in the U.S. as of Wednesday (July 6), according to AAA. In Texas, that number is $4.368.

While gas prices are on the rise nationwide, experts believe this will move the country toward electric vehicles. Hirs, however, says that might be a problem in the Lone Star State thanks to the power grid.

"Our transformer in the backyard blows up almost every 18 months routinely. Somebody’s plugged in one more phone and it just kicks off. The air conditioning got reset. And it can happen any time of year. As we go to more and more level demand throughout the day, this equipment needs to be changed out. It needs to be upgraded," he said.

Need to fill up? This is the best day of the week to buy gas in Texas.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.