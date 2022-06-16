Britney Spears' Instagram Account Disappears... One More Time

By Dani Medina

June 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears' Instagram account has disappeared... again.

If you visit her account, you'll be met with a black screen that says "User not found" and "No posts yet." This is extra unfortunate since Britney has been posting beautiful pictures from her wedding to Sam Asghari and has also been spilling the tea about her family life.

According to TMZ, it's unclear at this time whether Britney deleted her own account or if it was removed by the social media platform.

This is the second time that this happens to the ...Baby One More Time singer. In March, fans and followers were puzzled when she seemingly deleted her Instagram account. While fans thought it was Instagram's decision to shut down her account, TMZ reported it was all Britney's idea. Two days later, she was back online.

So hopefully that means she won't be gone for long!

Britney Spears
