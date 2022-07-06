DJ Khaled Announces The Title Of His 13th Studio Album

By Tony M. Centeno

July 6, 2022

DJ Khaled
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled has been teasing the arrival of his upcoming studio album all year. After flashing off all the artists he plans to have on the project, Khaled has finally revealed the album's title.

On Wednesday, July 6, DJ Khaled announced his 13th studio album God Did will arrive soon. He made the revelation in a cinematic recap of all the accolades and awards he's received lately as well as behind-the-scenes footage of life with his family. The video also includes scenes of his studio sessions with top-charting artists like Drake, Future, Lil Durk, Kanye West, Lil Baby and more.

“GOD DID”☝🏽 THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON," Khaled wrote in his Instagram caption. "I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?"

Khaled revealed his plans for his follow-up to his Khaled Khaled album not long after he finally got the Drake vocals in his clutches. The Miami-based artist recently posted videos and photos of him with Drizzy as they put the finishing touches on their upcoming collaboration. Khaled has also been spotted in the studio with the likes of Roddy Ricch, Vory, Gunna, Chance The Rapper, Rod Wave and others.

The long-awaited visual announcement comes a couple of months after DJ Khaled received a star on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. Khaled accepted the honor back in April and was accompanied by his family and Hip-Hop's greatest minds like Diddy, JAY-Z and Fat Joe.

Look out for DJ Khaled's God Did album coming soon.

