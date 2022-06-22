Kim Kardashian Goes Full 'Mom Mode' After Sons Interrupt Interview

Kids – you can't take them anywhere!

Kim Kardashian had to go full on "mom mode" after two of her children interrupted her appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (June 21). While speaking with host Jimmy Fallon about her time hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021, she had to pause to address her sons, 6-year-old Saint and 3-year-old Psalm, who were talking in the background.

"Guys, can you stop," she said to her sons. "This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

For those at home who couldn't hear what was happening, she clarified. "My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise... Don't mess this up. Come on."

According to Page Six, Psalm was eventually taken backstage while Saint, along with his friend Remi, stayed for the rest of the interview, even giggling as he watched his mom give Fallon a mini-facial with products from her new skincare line.

Check out Kardashian's full interview, including the moment she jokingly calls out her sons, in the video below.