Machine Gun Kelly Honors His Dad On Anniversary Of His Passing

During his tour stop at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York, MGK took a moment to speak to his father on stage. "Pops, I love you very much," he started. "And I know that that rain was you telling me that you're here tonight." He then explained to fans, "I never got to do a memorial for him, so tonight I'm gonna do that. I'm gonna get off the stage and I just want to let his soul rest, finally."

The rock star went on to apologize to fans for his emotional state, "I'm just really in my head, man. It's a rough day. I'm sorry for..." before trailing off and shaking his head. Fans at the show continued to cheer him on through the heartfelt moment.