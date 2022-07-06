Machine Gun Kelly Honors His Dad On Anniversary Of His Passing

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly honored his late father on the anniversary of his passing with a sincere tweet on July 5th and an emotional speech at his show in New York later that night. "I never had a memorial for my father since he passed, but tonight I’m setting his spirit free," he wrote on Twitter. Fans immediately flooded the comments with words of support and shared their own stories of loss. One fan explained, "I lost my dad in march of 2015 your music has saved me the last few years I’m seeing you tn for the first time ever I’m so excited."

During his tour stop at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York, MGK took a moment to speak to his father on stage. "Pops, I love you very much," he started. "And I know that that rain was you telling me that you're here tonight." He then explained to fans, "I never got to do a memorial for him, so tonight I'm gonna do that. I'm gonna get off the stage and I just want to let his soul rest, finally."

The rock star went on to apologize to fans for his emotional state, "I'm just really in my head, man. It's a rough day. I'm sorry for..." before trailing off and shaking his head. Fans at the show continued to cheer him on through the heartfelt moment.

MGK has recently opened up about losing his father in July of 2020 in his new Hulu documentary Life In Pink. “I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” MGK explained in the documentary. At the time, the musician announced to fans he would be taking a break from the internet while processing the family tragedy.

