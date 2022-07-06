Watch Taylor Swift In First Trailer For New Movie 'Amsterdam'

Taylor Swift is about to back on the silver screen. The first trailer for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam is giving fans a look at the crime drama with a jam-packed cast including Swift, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, confirmed Swiftie Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldaña. The film's synopsis says "Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history."

So far, Taylor's role in the film has been kept under wraps. She only appears in the trailer for an up-close shot right after the two-minute mark donning period-appropriate clothing and red lipstick. According to Billboard, a different trailer premiered at this year's CinemaCon and showed her character crying over the dead body of her father, possibly the victim Bale, Robbie, and Washington's characters are accused of killing.