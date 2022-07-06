Whataburger just made some major changes to its menu!

The Texas-based burger chain added a sweet way for you to beat the Texas heat with the all-new Banana Pudding Shake, according to MySanAntonio. The "creamy and sweet" first-ever shake was added to Whataburger's menu on the Fourth of July. It's made using a vanilla shake base and the "perfect combination of creamy banana pudding flavor," Whataburger said in a press release. It's only available for a limited time.

"The nostalgic flavor of banana pudding is perfectly captured in our newest shake. With well-balanced flavors in each sip, guests are in for a sweet treat with this fresh take on a comfort food classic," said Rich Scheffler, executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

To continue satisfying your sweet tooth, the Chocolate Chunk Brownie has joined the Whataburger menu for a limited time.

Whataburger is also introducing two all-new sandwiches: the Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Club sandwiches available with either grilled chicken or a crispy chicken filet. It's topped with bacon, Monterrey Jack cheese, Whataburger's Peppercorn Ranch sauce, lettuce and tomato – all on slices of Texas toast.

Another handheld food item has joined Whataburger's stacked roster. Introducing the Bacon Blue Cheese Burger, with two beef patties layered with bacon, blue cheese, grilled onions, American cheese, Peppercorn Ranch sauce, lettuce and tomato. Both the Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Club sandwiches and Bacon Blue Cheese Burger are available for a limited time.

Whataburger also brought back a crowd favorite. The Breakfast Burger is back for a limited time! You'll be able to enjoy a beef patty topped with bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three hash browns, American cheese and Whataburger's Creamy Pepper sauce. This breakfast sandwich is only available during breakfast hours (11 p.m. to 11 a.m.).

If you're still hungry, there's more good news! Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 is "extending its run as a limited-time offer," the burger chain said in a press release. "As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste. Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!" Scheffler said.