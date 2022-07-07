Charlie Puth Reveals New Self-Titled Album Release Date & Artwork

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth has announced the title and official artwork for his upcoming self-titled album. He also revealed the inspiration behind this album: his fans!

The hitmaker released the following statement on Instagram on Thursday, July 7th: "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie continued, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you."

Charlie will be the singer/producer's third studio album, following up 2018's Voicenotes and 2016's Nine Track Mind. While it's been four years since fans have gotten a full-length album, Charlie has released several singles throughout the years.

His latest release was a collaboration with BTS member Jungkook called "Left and Right," which will serve as the first single for the upcoming album. The pair posted several comedic videos to TikTok to tease the song. Earlier this year, the "Attention" singer recently opened up about how his view of his music has shifted over the course of the pandemic, saying he wants to share his musical process with fans more.

Charlie Puth
