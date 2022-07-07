Charlie Puth Reveals New Self-Titled Album Release Date & Artwork

Charlie Puth has announced the title and official artwork for his upcoming self-titled album. He also revealed the inspiration behind this album: his fans!

The hitmaker released the following statement on Instagram on Thursday, July 7th: "This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art." Charlie continued, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you."