Charlie Puth & Jungkook Lock Themselves In A Car To Tease New Collab

Charlie Puth and BTS' Jungkook are preparing to drop their new collaboration "Left and Right" by sharing a unique take on the song.

On Thursday (June 23), the pair gave fans a sneak peek at the new collab, which drops Friday (June 24), in a creative video on Puth's TikTok. In the clip, both singers are sitting in an older car while they continuously lock and unlock the door as Puth beatboxes. Getting into the beat, Jungkook starts bobbing his head along to the beat, laughing as Puth grabs the camera he had set up and declares that the song will be "so cool!"

Check out the video below or watch it on Puth's Tiktok here.