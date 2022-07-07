Doja Cat Asks Noah Schnapp To Set Her Up With His 'Stranger Things' Co-Star

Doja Cat is shooting her shot with one of the stars of the biggest TV show in the world.

Like many other Stranger Things fans, Doja seems to be enamored by Joseph Quinn, who portrayed new fan favorite Eddie Munson on Season 4 of the hit show. In an effort to get closer to the actor, she reached out to his co-star Noah Schnapp to help them connect.

Posting the hilarious exchange on his TikTok, the Stranger Things star stitched a video on TikTok of a user showing Doja thirsting after the breakout star in a screenshot from Twitter, where one commenter told the "Woman" singer to "look how fine Joseph Quinn is," to which she replied, "it's f------ criminal."

The 17-year-old actor then shared a screenshot of his own that shows the "Kiss Me More" singer popped into his DMs to say, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu" before second guessing herself and adding, "wait no. does he have a gf?" Schnapp found the move hilarious but told her to slide into his co-star's DMs, but she persisted, saying, "he doesn't have a dm to slide in."

Schnapp eventually helped a girl out, giving Doja the correct account where she can personally shoot her shot with Quinn.