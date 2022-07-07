Murda Beatz Delivers 'No Mas' With Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin & Pharrell

Murda Beatz brings some of the biggest voices in the world together for an exciting banger that will light up any party this summer.



On Friday, July 8, Murda Beatz reveals his second song of the year "No Más" featuring Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin and Pharrell Williams. iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere, which was co-produced by the Canadian native and Pharrell, gives off the ultimate summer vibes and it shows in the epic music video directed by Jackson Tisi and produced by Taj Critchlow and Director X's Fela. The "No Más" video is a glorified recap of the entire crew's lavish vacation in Miami Beach.