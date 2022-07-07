Rae Sremmurd Will Address Stepfather's Murder On New Album

“It was crazy because I've never really talked about that,” Jxmmi told GQ. “That was another thing that made me like sit down and just change up real quick.”



“That s**t f**ked me up,” Swae said.



Back in January 2020, their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, was murdered inside his home in Tupelo, Miss. after Rae Sremmurd's younger half-brother Michael Sullivan reportedly shot him multiple times. He remained a person of interest while they gave him a psychiatric evaluation. Nearly a year later, he was “released from a local psychological care facility and immediately arrested for murder.” Sullivan was charged with first-degree murder and has been in custody ever since.



“I wasn't ready to hear that type of news at that time,” Jxmmi added. “But things happen for a reason, and I feel like you never know what's going to happen—you've got to cherish people while they're here.”



Rae Sremmurd recently delivered the first single from Sremm4Life called "Denial." The duo has not confirmed the release date for the project yet.