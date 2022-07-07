This Is How Kris Jenner Feels About Her Children Having Kids Out Of Wedlock
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Kris Jenner may have some "old-fashioned" values but that doesn't mean she expects her kids to live by them. During a recent appearance on iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast, the momager opened up about how she feels about her kids having children outside of marriage.
“I had Kourtney [Kardashian] nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding],” she told Stewart. “I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting," referring to her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian's family. She went on, “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know … I’m very old fashioned.” Stewart then followed up by asking Jenner how she feels about her grandchildren being conceived outside of marriage.
Kris explained that she has "more and more understanding" of her children's choices since there's "such a big age difference" between them. “I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important,” she added. “Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”
She also joked that her daughters and Rob could "throw anything at her." She went on to say, “I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”