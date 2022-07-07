This Is How Kris Jenner Feels About Her Children Having Kids Out Of Wedlock

Kris Jenner may have some "old-fashioned" values but that doesn't mean she expects her kids to live by them. During a recent appearance on iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast, the momager opened up about how she feels about her kids having children outside of marriage.

“I had Kourtney [Kardashian] nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding],” she told Stewart. “I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting," referring to her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian's family. She went on, “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know … I’m very old fashioned.” Stewart then followed up by asking Jenner how she feels about her grandchildren being conceived outside of marriage.