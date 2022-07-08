Doja Cat Calls Out 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp For Sharing Her DMs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2022
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp made headlines when he posted a TikTok revealing that Doja Cat had slid into his DMs asking him to set her up with his co-star 29-year-old Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in the latest season. While fans online ate the story up, Doja felt violated by the video and took to Instagram Live to express her concerns and call out the actor for his mistep.
“I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21,” the rapper said in the Live video on Thursday, July 7th. “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes.” She also called him "unbelievably socially unaware and whack" for sharing private messages with his 30 million fans on TikTok.
She continued, “Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”
While Schnapp hasn't responded publicly, he did delete the video on Friday morning (July 8th) after Doja Cat went Live. According to Page Six, the rapper has previously made her interest in Quinn known before messaging Schnapp. When the new season of the show first dropped in May, she tweeted, "Joseph Quinn fine as s--t." Schnapp's since deleted TikTok featured screenshots of their conversation with Doja asking, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," before following up with "wait no. does he have a gf?" Schnapp then suggested, "LMAOO slide into his dms."