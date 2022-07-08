Doja Cat Calls Out 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp For Sharing Her DMs

She continued, “Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

While Schnapp hasn't responded publicly, he did delete the video on Friday morning (July 8th) after Doja Cat went Live. According to Page Six, the rapper has previously made her interest in Quinn known before messaging Schnapp. When the new season of the show first dropped in May, she tweeted, "Joseph Quinn fine as s--t." Schnapp's since deleted TikTok featured screenshots of their conversation with Doja asking, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," before following up with "wait no. does he have a gf?" Schnapp then suggested, "LMAOO slide into his dms."