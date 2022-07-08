Gunna Faces New Drug Smuggling, Gang-Related Allegations From Prosecutors

“Inside that bag was a list of people for medical records in the Fulton County Jail," the prosecution said during the hearing. "One of those people on that list was Mr. Kitchens."



Ford's bag also contained cocaine, marijuana, cigarettes, and prohibited items that was reportedly intended for the inmates she was communicating with before she tried to go inside the jail. The nurse was arrested a few weeks ago in Mississippi after being on the run for over a month. She was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing guard lines with prohibited items, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.



The prosecutors also accused Kitchens of acting as the leader of another Atlanta-based street gang. The rapper is only charged with racketeering in regards to the YSL case, but the prosecution alleged that he's also a prime member of Shady Park Crips. They claimed he's currently under investigation for two other murders.



“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors alleged. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”



Gunna was denied bond and will remain behind bars until 2023 along with Young Thug and the other YSL members. He has maintained his innocence since he turned himself into police back in May.

