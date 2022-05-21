Nick Cannon Speaks Out About YSL Indictment: 'The System Isn't For Us'

Nick Cannon shared his thoughts on the 56-count YSL indictment in a recent interview with Hot New Hip Hop two weeks after Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others were hit with RICO charges.

Not only does Cannon, 41, say how "heartbreaking" the case is, but he also opened up about how "out of pocket" it is to use a rapper's lyrics against them.

"Man, it's heartbreaking," Cannon said. "Those brothers, one thing we've seen of them is their love for their people and their love for their community. For someone to try to come after them because they feel like they're 'organized,' you know what I mean? That shows that the system isn't designed for us. The system isn't for us. Ultimately, the truth will prevail."

The father of eight added that he's praying for all of the individuals who were indicted. "Whatever the scenario is and whatever charges that are placed upon them and all the individuals that got indicted, I just pray for them. Because I don't feel like no one deserves to live in a box. We got to fix the system, especially when people are actually trying to do better for the community and put people on. So it's heartbreaking, it's definitely heartbreaking," he said.

When asked about using lyrics against the rappers indicted, Cannon said, "You wouldn't use an actor's acting scene, so why would you use someone who's clearly making entertainment? You use that against them in a court of law."

Among the charges Young Thug, Gunna and others are facing are conspiracy to violate RICO, participation in criminal street gang activity, murder and armed robbery. Thugger was hit with seven more felony charges after police raided his home. Both rappers have been denied bail and are currently being held at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.