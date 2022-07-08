Young Thug's Nephew Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend In Atlanta

At first, Grier reportedly told police that he had defended himself against two masked robbers who were armed. However, he eventually came clean and admitted to shooting Fitzpatrick following an argument they had. A neighbor appeared to corroborate what happened after he or she reportedly said that arguing was heard before the shooting occurred. Grier was swiftly arrested and charged with murder.



Aside from his own legal issues, it's been a tough time for Young Thug's family. Prior to this incident, the mother of his child was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson attended a birthday party for a friend at the Metro Fun Center when she reportedly got into an argument with a man over a bowling ball. The man, was later identified as Joshua Fleetwood, waited for Jackson to exit the bowling alley when he shot and killed her. She was the mother of Thugger's 14-year-old son Kyvion Jackson.



Young Thug has yet to comment on either situation. The YSL rapper was arrested not long after Jackson's death on RICO charges and has been in jail ever since.