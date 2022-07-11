Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

July 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off.

Tripping.com compiled a list of the state's best public pools. The website states, "Arizona sure gets hot in the spring, summer, and fall. Don't make yourself suffer through the heat -- instead, head to one of these six public pools throughout the state to cool down."

According to the list, the best public pool in Arizona is Aquaplex in Flagstaff. The website explains:

"The Aquaplex in Flagstaff is family friendly, and a great space to get out of the Arizona heat. The pool is 8,600 square feet, with community fitness classes and swim lessons. Take the kids for the climbing wall, and cool off in the water! The Aquaplex is ideal for relaxing with your family."

Here are the top five public pools in Arizona:

  1. Aquaplex in Flagstaff
  2. Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center in Glendale
  3. Florence Aquatic Center in Florence
  4. Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center in Chandler
  5. Kiwanis Wave Pool in Tempe

Click here to check out the full list.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.