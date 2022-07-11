Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Texas

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off.

Tripping.com compiled a list of the state's best public pools. The website states, "Whether you’re a native Texan looking for a new summer hangout spot or a tourist looking for a fun day trip, Texas has plenty of public pools with various amenities."

According to the list, the best public pool in Texas is Barton Springs Pool in Austin. The website explains:

"The Barton Springs Pool is three acres! The pool is located in Austin, Texas and open year round. Next to the pool is an educational exhibit called Splash!, where you can learn about the biology of Barton Springs."

Here are the top five public pools in Texas:

Click here to check out the full list.